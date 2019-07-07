Coho Partners LTD Maintains Position in The J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM); As General Mls (GIS) Market Valuation Rose, Security National Bank Of So Dak Upped Holding by $305,235

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in The J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) by 8.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 124,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.52M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.97 million, up from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in The J.M. Smucker Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $119.49. About 674,052 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 14.27% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 04/04/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company to Acquire Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, LLC, Maker of Rachael Ray™ Nutrish® Pet Food; Company to Explore Strategic Options for U.S. Baking Business; 05/04/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S ON AINSWORTH ANNOUNCEMENT; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids, sources say [20:08 BST29 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Strategic Priorities Include Increased Emphasis Toward Growing Coffee, Pet, Snacking Food Businesses; 22/03/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – ANNOUNCED A LIMITED, VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SPECIFIC LOTS OF TWO VARIETIES OF MILO’S KITCHEN DOG TREATS; 04/04/2018 – JM Smucker to buy Ainsworth Pet Nutrition for $1.7 billion, considering sale of Pillsbury; 14/05/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF AINSWORTH PET NUTRITION,; 23/03/2018 – FDA:SJM RECALLS LIMITED LOT OF MILO’S KITCHEN DOG TREATS; 23/03/2018 – FDA: SJM RECALL ON POSSIBLY ELEVATED LEVELS OF THYROID HORMONE; 05/04/2018 – JM Smucker to buy Ainsworth Pet Nutrition for $1.7 billion, and may sell Pillsbury

Security National Bank Of So Dak increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 37.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of So Dak bought 5,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,111 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 16,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of So Dak who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $54.18. About 2.96 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUES TO ESTIMATE CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL INCREASE REPORTED NET SALES BY APPROXIMATELY 1 PERCENTAGE POINT IN FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN; 24/04/2018 – General Mills Completes Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Time Warner, Exits General Mills; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $347,376 activity.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating General Mills, Inc. (GIS) on Behalf of its Shareholders – PRNewswire” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of General Mills Are Falling Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “General Mills Inc (GIS) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on May 31, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “General Mills – What You Do With All These G(r)ains – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Mills’ Path Back To Fair Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Cap Investors accumulated 9.08 million shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp invested in 3.43M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 0.06% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Wilkins Inv Counsel Incorporated invested 1.17% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Neuberger Berman Llc owns 164,811 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Adirondack Tru holds 3,320 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co holds 0.04% or 100,010 shares in its portfolio. 15,923 are owned by 1St Source Bankshares. Berkshire Asset Limited Liability Company Pa accumulated 398,094 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt invested in 0.06% or 174,553 shares. 3,000 are held by Kings Point Cap. Paloma owns 15,098 shares. Willis Counsel stated it has 1.54% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Fayez Sarofim & holds 152,570 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold SJM shares while 187 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 85.29 million shares or 4.95% less from 89.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,402 were reported by Sterling Capital Management Lc. Pnc Financial Svcs Group Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 202,655 shares. First Interstate Natl Bank has 0.01% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Sequoia Fincl Advisors Lc owns 15,576 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 22,138 shares. Macnealy Hoover Inv Mngmt Inc holds 2.11% or 23,509 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Group reported 23,519 shares stake. Principal Group Inc Inc reported 0.02% stake. Cls Invests Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Orrstown invested 0% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Alyeska Investment Gp Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 1.83M shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 1.29M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The Japan-based Asset Management One Co Limited has invested 0.04% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Guardian Life Ins Com Of America holds 0% or 320 shares in its portfolio.