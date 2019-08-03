Coho Partners LTD Lowered Its Stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by $104.26 Million; As American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Stock Price Rose, Nuveen Asset Management Increased by $6.77 Million Its Stake

Coho Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 99.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd sold 1.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 8,516 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $886,000, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 11.56 million shares traded or 58.06% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 144.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 81,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 138,120 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.57M, up from 56,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $88.7. About 1.88M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 24/04/2018 – PSO, Customer Groups Seek Approval of Wind Catcher Agreement; 19/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT ON ROE FOR EASTERN COMPANIES; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q EPS 92c; 21/05/2018 – TEXAS JUDGE OFFERS CONDITIONAL APPROVAL OF AEP’S WIND CATCHER; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – TAX BENEFITS TOTAL ABOUT $163 MLN FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Indiana Michigan Power to A3, outlook revised to stable; 13/04/2018 – AEP SETTLEMENT IS WITH REGULATORY STAFF, WALMART; 14/05/2018 – AEP Names Smoak President And COO Of SWEPCO; 20/03/2018 – AG ANADOLU GRUBU HOLDING AS AGHOL.IS – SHAREHOLDERS AG SINAI YATIRIM AND AEP ANADOLU MERGER IS APPROVED IN GENERAL ASSEMBLY ON MARCH 19; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS

Coho Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.39B and $4.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 16,552 shares to 460,163 shares, valued at $95.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in W. W. Grainger Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 12,326 shares in the quarter, for a total of 484,827 shares, and has risen its stake in The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE:SJM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Lc has invested 0.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Chatham owns 18,612 shares. Pillar Pacific Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.15% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Columbia Asset Mgmt has invested 1.44% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Westover Capital Advisors reported 0.28% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Richard C Young & Ltd invested 2.57% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Corp has 284,695 shares. Atlantic Union National Bank & Trust Corp owns 9,470 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Co owns 0.34% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 46,541 shares. 8,072 are owned by Kingfisher Cap Limited Liability Corp. Finemark National Bank holds 142,726 shares. D Scott Neal Inc invested 0.15% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bainco has invested 1.18% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Vermont-based Hanson And Doremus Investment Mgmt has invested 0.58% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 0.73% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $252.77 million activity. Another trade for 9,910 shares valued at $969,143 was sold by Jejurikar Shailesh. Another trade for 1.21M shares valued at $119.77M was sold by PELTZ NELSON. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.97 million was sold by Taylor David S. The insider Posada Juan Fernando sold 3,000 shares worth $294,750. 30,000 shares were sold by Sheppard Valarie L, worth $2.93 million on Tuesday, February 5. Matthew Price had sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98 million.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “P&G Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on July 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: A Strong End to the Week – Investorplace.com” published on July 26, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Procter & Gamble and Other Merrill Lynch Defensive Stock Picks (NYSE: PG) – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Reports Surging Sales Growth – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 3,720 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Ser reported 0% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Uss Mngmt Ltd has 0.35% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Cornerstone Advsrs reported 0% stake. Dearborn Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.02% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 3,917 shares. Hudock Capital Group Ltd holds 1,841 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 19,012 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada accumulated 5.37 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 29,510 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru Com owns 2,500 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 28,361 are held by Johnson Investment Counsel. M&T Commercial Bank reported 0.32% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Brave Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.17% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) or 3,600 shares. Illinois-based Rothschild Invest Corp Il has invested 0.09% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Moreover, Td Cap Mgmt Limited Co has 0% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 252 shares.

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “AEP Named Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion For Fourth Consecutive Year – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About The Future Of American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:AEP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “How the Case for Owning American Electric Power for the Next Decade Has Changed – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Electric Power Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.