Coho Partners LTD Lifted Its 3M Company (MMM) Position; 11 Analysts Covering Shopify Inc. (SHOP)

Coho Partners Ltd increased 3M Company (MMM) stake by 3.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Coho Partners Ltd acquired 16,552 shares as 3M Company (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Coho Partners Ltd holds 460,163 shares with $95.61M value, up from 443,611 last quarter. 3M Company now has $92.91B valuation. The stock increased 2.97% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $161.5. About 3.48M shares traded or 14.57% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN IS APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 23/03/2018 – Norway 3M Nibor Yield 1.00% by End-18 (Survey); 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 930.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 903.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 22/03/2018 – SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET l NORDEN AB SBBb.ST – BONDS HAVE A FLOATING RATE CORRESPONDING TO STIBOR 3M PLUS 6.25 PERCENT AND ARE DUE IN JUNE 2018; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive; 22/03/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with 3M Materials; 22/05/2018 – Vomela/3M Teambuilding Event Results in Donation to the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities; 23/03/2018 – Sweden 3M Stibor at -0.30% by End-18 vs -0.14% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons

Among 18 analysts covering Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), 11 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Shopify has $400 highest and $175 lowest target. $320.37’s average target is -10.70% below currents $358.74 stock price. Shopify had 33 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 21 with “Equal-Weight”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of SHOP in report on Friday, August 2 with “Overweight” rating. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy”. Piper Jaffray maintained Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold” rating. Wedbush maintained the shares of SHOP in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Outperform” rating. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by National Bank Canada. The rating was downgraded by IBC on Thursday, June 20 to “Neutral”. Roth Capital downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $300 target in Monday, June 24 report. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Friday, August 2 report. See Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $270.0000 New Target: $365.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Underperform Old Target: $185.0000 New Target: $300.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $350.0000 New Target: $385.0000 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $300.0000 New Target: $350.0000 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Paradigm Research Rating: Buy New Target: $375 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Paradigm Research Rating: Buy Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: IFS Securities Rating: Inc 375

24/06/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $300 Downgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Buy Old Target: $290.0000 New Target: $400.0000 Maintain

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M: The First Purchase In Our Newborn Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M gets 5,000 surgical warming lawsuits dismissed – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “INVESTOR ALERT – 3M Company (MMM) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3M Needs To Get Back To Basics – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3M Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Company has 0.22% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 9,280 shares. Birmingham Management Al, Alabama-based fund reported 36,708 shares. Sfe Counsel holds 0.9% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 9,562 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd has invested 0.85% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Valley Advisers, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,581 shares. 13,452 are held by Marietta Inv Lc. Atwood Palmer Incorporated owns 3,705 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. The New York-based Diker Mngmt Lc has invested 0.5% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). The France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Etrade Management Limited Liability reported 1,693 shares. Fca Corp Tx holds 1.39% or 17,182 shares. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca holds 0.24% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,385 shares. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 1.13% or 41,922 shares in its portfolio. Sequoia Lc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.38% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Among 8 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M has $199 highest and $14000 lowest target. $178.13’s average target is 10.30% above currents $161.5 stock price. 3M had 14 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, May 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, July 29 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform” on Tuesday, July 9. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 6. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, March 22. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, June 27. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity. PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260 worth of stock.

The stock increased 2.18% or $7.67 during the last trading session, reaching $358.74. About 1.32M shares traded. Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) has risen 114.67% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 114.67% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOP News: 19/03/2018 – Shopify Enables Frictionless Checkout with Google Pay; 08/05/2018 – SHOPIFY EXECUTIVES SPEAK AT COMPANY CONFERENCE IN TORONTO; 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 01/05/2018 – Shopify Sees 2Q Operating Loss $32M-$34M; 08/05/2018 – SHOP: Shopify announces a new marketing section this summer that enables merchants to create, run, and measure all marketing campaigns using apps. Merchants will also receive detailed and actionable marketing recommendations, personalized for their products and store; 19/03/2018 – SHOPIFY INC – LAUNCHES INTEGRATION WITH GOOGLE PAY ON SHOPIFY STORES; 01/05/2018 – Shopify First-Quarter Loss Widens, Sees 2018 Operating Loss Doublin; 24/04/2018 – Deliv Launches Scheduled Same Day Delivery from Shopify Sites; 08/05/2018 – SHOP, AAPL: AR demo, tap on the product, pay with Apple Pay. Demo app is live on the App store now! #ShopifyUnite – ! $SHOP $AAPL; 26/03/2018 – $FB and $SHOP unholy alliance explained here