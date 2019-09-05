Coho Partners LTD Increases Position in Omnicom Group (OMC); Bristol John W & Company Stake in Apple (AAPL) Raised by $18.12 Million

Bristol John W & Company Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 29.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc bought 95,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 416,259 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.07M, up from 320,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $962.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $213.07. About 7.79M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – Apple’s Services Growth, Stable IPhone Sales Calm Analyst Fears; 24/05/2018 – Apple and Amazon are both considering some of the same locations for their second headquarters. Here’s an inside look at their turf war; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Meets With Trump at White House (Video); 28/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook criticized Facebook for its data privacy practices; 29/05/2018 – Broadway World: BWW TV Exclusive: Big Apple Turns Big Orange for Syracuse University at Broadway Sessions!; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS REDUCING IPHONE ESTIMATES FURTHER TO REFLECT DEMAND DETERIORATION; 22/03/2018 – iDrop News: Group Claims Apple Is Betraying Its Chinese iCloud Customers; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: The new iPad supports Apple’s ARKIT. This Boulevard AR app gets kids virtually up close to fine art. #AppleEvent; 01/05/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 78,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 2.00 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.10 million, up from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $77.68. About 163,118 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 30/05/2018 – Publicité-Sorrell fait son “comeback” après son départ de WPP; 30/05/2018 – Sorrell plots comeback with new listed company after WPP exit; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Rev $3.63B; 01/05/2018 – Omnicom Named to Forbes 2018 America’s Best Employers List; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 08/03/2018 – BBDO New York Launches “It’s Time To Redefine” Public Awareness Campaign; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA COMMUNICATIONS; 09/04/2018 – Porter Novelli to Launch International Rescue Committee’s Displaced Podcast Series; 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Creates Global Experiential Practice Area; 24/05/2018 – Publicis starts test phase of “Marcel” internal network aimed at performance boost

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glynn Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 8,400 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 2.85% or 1.87 million shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Mgmt stated it has 24,543 shares or 1.4% of all its holdings. Cumberland Partners Ltd invested in 1.28% or 66,792 shares. Chesley Taft & Associates Ltd Llc stated it has 1.86% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Eos Management LP holds 1.74% or 28,385 shares in its portfolio. Rosenbaum Jay D holds 9,553 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 91,739 shares. Valueworks Ltd Liability Company reported 5.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kessler Invest Gru Lc has invested 3.62% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Graybill Bartz And Assocs accumulated 30,428 shares. Diker Management Lc accumulated 1.64% or 14,128 shares. Cheviot Value Limited stated it has 3.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Burney Commerce owns 271,284 shares or 3.19% of their US portfolio. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi reported 373,322 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Bristol John W & Company Inc, which manages about $6.27B and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 109,141 shares to 483,057 shares, valued at $80.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 913,095 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 195,824 are held by Artemis Inv Management Limited Liability Partnership. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 26 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Incorporated Limited reported 210,414 shares. Lingohr Partner Asset Gmbh reported 12,197 shares. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 32 shares or 0% of the stock. Eaton Vance reported 136,498 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 3,836 are owned by Sun Life Financial Inc. Conning accumulated 1.31% or 576,334 shares. Agf America holds 0.89% or 34,231 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Endurance Wealth Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 568 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 551,341 shares. First Mercantile Tru owns 1,506 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Aperio Gru Limited Co invested in 159,221 shares. Artisan Prtn Partnership reported 1.51 million shares. Coastline Trust Communication invested in 0.34% or 30,785 shares.

