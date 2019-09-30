Coho Partners LTD Increased Its Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Holding by $6.92 Million as Stock Rose; Lone Pine Capital Has Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $219.52 Million; Valuation Rose

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) by 88.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 68,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 145,911 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.86M, up from 77,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $107.03. About 269,946 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 04/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics To Speak At The Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of EPS $5.42-EPS $5.62; 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $95; 01/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral; 08/03/2018 MI WARN NOTICES: QUEST DIAGNOSTICS CUTS 57 JOBS ON CLOSING; 23/05/2018 – Physicians Lack the Time and Tools to Discover Hidden Risks in Patients with Chronic Conditions, Finds Study from Quest Diagnostics; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EPS OF $1.27; 16/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 17/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS – HELEN TORLEY ELECTED TO SERVE AS DIRECTOR AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, EXPANDING BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 10 MEMBERS; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Rev $7.7B-$7.77B

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 18.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 1.65M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 7.38 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $989.23M, down from 9.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 7.03 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – MSFT IDENTIFIED VISUAL STUDIO ISSUE ROOT CAUSE, USING HOTFIX; 16/05/2018 – The enterprise still uses email, but is moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 25/04/2018 – Brazil prosecutors say Windows 10 settings violate local laws; 17/04/2018 – LendUp and Nonprofit EARN Launch Cross-Sector Partnership to Combat America’s Savings Crisis; 23/04/2018 – T-SYSTEMS, MICROSOFT FORM PARTNERSHIP TO PUSH PUBLIC CLOUD SVCS; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 26/04/2018 – Gamida Cell Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointments of Josh Hamermesh as Chief Business Officer and Paul Nee as Vice President of Marketing; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Investment Systems to Deliver Cloud Data Management Solution for Global Investment Managers Powered by Microsoft Azure; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98 billion and $16.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 1.62M shares to 4.93M shares, valued at $833.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1.

Coho Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.39 billion and $4.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 53,211 shares to 2.66M shares, valued at $145.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.