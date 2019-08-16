Coho Partners LTD Increased Its Holding in Quest Diagnostics (DGX) by $735,674; As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Price Declined, Verity Asset Management Cut by $1.11 Million Its Position

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) by 11.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 8,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 77,414 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 69,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $99.89. About 949,057 shares traded or 3.95% up from the average. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Net $177M; 25/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $95; 10/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Profit Rises, Backs 2018 Outlook; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 61.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 26,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 16,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 42,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $34.48. About 28.41M shares traded or 10.15% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Eliquis Revenue $1.51 Billion; 19/03/2018 – BioDuro Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. Leads to Creation of a Shelf-Stable Fluorosulfation Reagent; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 11/05/2018 – eFFECTOR Initiates Randomized Dosing in Phase 2 Checkpoint Combination Trial of eFT508 and Avelumab in Colorectal Cancer; 23/03/2018 – BRIEF-GSK did not put in final bid for Pfizer consumer unit; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer in a Quandary Over Consumer-Health Business (Video); 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Innovative Health Rev $7.83B; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s pursuit of Pfizer consumer unit need not be a costly move; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Essential Health Rev Down 5%; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Positive Topline Results From Phase 3 ATTR-ACT Study Of Tafamidis In Patients With Transthyretin

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.