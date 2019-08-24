Coho Partners LTD Holds Position in Automatic Data Processinginc. (ADP); Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Holder Marlowe Partners LP Has Decreased Its Holding

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in Automatic Data Processinginc. (ADP) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 20,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 846,322 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.19 million, up from 826,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Automatic Data Processinginc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $164.8. About 1.19 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 19.7% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR, PARIS AÉROPORT PASSENGER TRAFFIC HAS INCREASED BY 2.3%, WITH A TOTAL OF 31.5 MILLION PASSENGERS; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 5.7%; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS DOWN BY 1.2 PCT; 20/05/2018 – LE MAIRE: FRANCE’S ADP STAKE SHOULD BE REINVESTED IN INNOVATION; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 2.8% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 11.9% SINCE BEGINNING OF YR; 14/03/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS FEBRUARY TRAFFIC RISES 0.9%; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Net $643.1M; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Raises FY18 New Business Bookings View to 6%-7%

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 7.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 92,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.58 million, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.87. About 1.20 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Commencement Speakers; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Asset Mngmt Inc reported 6,620 shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset stated it has 8,600 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Liability has 11,443 shares. Highland Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 22,993 shares. Fred Alger Management Inc has invested 0.02% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited reported 58,193 shares. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.21% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsr Lc has invested 0.21% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Adirondack reported 0.76% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corp has 75,267 shares. Central Fincl Bank And Company has invested 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). First Republic Mngmt reported 0.15% stake. Auxier Asset Mngmt owns 9,522 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Bb&T owns 37,994 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Westpac Bk Corp holds 93,302 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.44M for 56.45 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.