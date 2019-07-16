Coho Partners LTD Holds Holding in Conagra Brands (CAG); Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Holding in Constellation Brands Cl A (STZ) Lowered by $519,400 as Share Value Rose

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (STZ) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 2,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,231 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11M, down from 49,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $198.59. About 789,344 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 29/03/2018 – Corona maker Constellation Brands’s quarterly sales top estimates; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CANOPY GROWTH INVESTMENT ALLOWS 1ST MOVER ADVANTAGE; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adjusted EBIT $546M; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS $100M FINANCING; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION TO INVEST $900M IN MEXICO PLANT TO BOOST OUTPUT; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC DISCLOSES IN FORM D WITH U.S. SEC THAT THE TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT WAS FOR $100 MLN; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) by 13.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 520,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.36 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.89M, up from 3.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $27.52. About 4.24 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 05/03/2018 – Conagra Brands: Working With J.M. Smucker to Review Options; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR REFRIGERATED & FROZEN SEGMENT INCREASED 3% TO $689 MLN IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – REITERATED FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – TAX IMPACT CHANGES RESULTED IN A ONE-TIME ESTIMATED INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $236.7 MLN IN QUARTER; 21/05/2018 – Conagra Brands CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 11 Months; 05/03/2018 – FTC CHALLENGES PURCHASE OF CONAGRA’S WESSON COOKING OIL BRAND; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $1,994.5 MLN VS $1,981.2 MLN; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – APPOINTMENT OF ANIL ARORA AS DIRECTOR, WILL INCREASE SIZE OF ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 11 TO 12

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Finance Incorporated accumulated 160 shares. 1,106 were accumulated by Qci Asset Mngmt New York. Pggm has invested 0.1% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Moreover, Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Research Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited has invested 0.03% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Sfmg Ltd Llc has 4,351 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 17 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Co reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.13% or 1.03M shares. 4,541 were reported by Alps Advsrs. State Street reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 2.10 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.15% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt stated it has 20,596 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $521.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 539 shares to 1,560 shares, valued at $2.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1,609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Reasons Canopy Growth CEO Bruce Linton Had to Go – The Motley Fool” on July 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Constellation Brands Trades Higher On Q1 Earnings – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Things Constellation Brands Just Said About Canopy Growth — Good and Bad – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Canopy Growth Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CGC Stock Reacts to Canopy Co-CEOâ€™s Ouster – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $140,171 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.03% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Sandy Spring National Bank holds 5,028 shares. Moreover, Johnson has 0.01% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Principal Group Inc accumulated 0.02% or 714,074 shares. Gam Hldg Ag invested in 69,500 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Argent accumulated 24,893 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Shelton holds 1,316 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Shoker Invest Counsel holds 0.77% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 37,431 shares. Blair William And Il reported 26,076 shares. Howard Mngmt reported 207,205 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 53.98 million shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 110,490 shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Company has 0% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 124,072 shares stake. Sei Invests owns 0.03% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 364,223 shares.