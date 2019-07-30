Coho Partners LTD Holding in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Trimmed by $104.26 Million; River Road Asset Management Has Decreased Its Murphy Usa (MUSA) Stake as Share Price Rose

Coho Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 99.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd sold 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,516 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $886,000, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.76% or $4.36 during the last trading session, reaching $120.36. About 17.90 million shares traded or 159.52% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video)

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Murphy Usa Inc. (MUSA) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 6,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 338,871 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.01M, down from 345,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Murphy Usa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $86.57. About 295,325 shares traded or 1.01% up from the average. Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) has risen 22.34% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MUSA News: 01/05/2018 – Murphy USA 1Q Net $39.3M; 14/03/2018 Murphy USA May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 17th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – MURPHY USA 1Q EPS $1.16; 20/03/2018 – Murphy USA Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Murphy USA 1Q Rev $3.24B; 01/05/2018 – MURPHY USA 1Q REV. $3.24B, EST. $3.22B; 15/05/2018 – Murphy USA May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 19th Straight Gain; 20/04/2018 – DJ Murphy USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MUSA)

Coho Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.39B and $4.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 92,081 shares to 1.76 million shares, valued at $110.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 202,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 13 sales for $256.06 million activity. $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Jejurikar Shailesh on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $891,000 was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. 19,049 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $1.81M were sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa. The insider Coombe Gary A sold 9,079 shares worth $870,676. $428,789 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Monday, February 4. Sheppard Valarie L also sold $2.93M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va has invested 0.4% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Inc invested in 135,649 shares or 2.11% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 3.17 million shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Factory Mutual Insur stated it has 1.05M shares. Capital Guardian Trust holds 0.1% or 69,147 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 242,937 shares. Tru Of Oklahoma, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 6,010 shares. Massachusetts-based Fayerweather Charles has invested 3.76% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Starr Int holds 30,000 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. Reilly Financial Lc has invested 0.41% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Stillwater Limited accumulated 20,634 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 10,016 shares. 34,878 are held by Centurylink Inv Mgmt Com. D L Carlson Invest Grp Incorporated has invested 1.36% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Dynamic Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.99% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, down 20.89% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.58 per share. MUSA’s profit will be $40.21 million for 17.31 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Murphy USA Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 681.25% EPS growth.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $4.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 259,838 shares to 785,438 shares, valued at $49.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corporation Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12,684 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.39M shares, and has risen its stake in Premier Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:PINC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MUSA shares while 74 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 26.47 million shares or 1.46% more from 26.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA). City has invested 0% in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.01% stake. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA). Charles Schwab Inc accumulated 0.01% or 238,649 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA). 8,753 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. 18,200 were reported by South Dakota Inv Council. Jennison Associates Lc has invested 0% in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA). Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership has 0.24% invested in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) for 7,772 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.02% in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) or 1.22 million shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) for 4,106 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 9,487 shares or 0% of the stock.

