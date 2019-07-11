Coho Partners LTD Holding in Coca Cola Co. (KO) Increased by $422,832; As Aar (AIR) Share Value Declined, California Public Employees Retirement System Boosted Stake

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Aar Corp (AIR) by 19.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 11,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 68,021 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, up from 56,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Aar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.48B market cap company. The stock increased 7.75% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $42.25. About 1.49 million shares traded or 487.62% up from the average. AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has declined 29.46% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AIR News: 20/03/2018 – AAR Corp Backs FY19 Cont Ops EPS $2.50-EPS $2.80; 21/05/2018 – AAR CORP. UPDATES 4Q VIEW ON SLOWER RAMP-UP OF WASS PROGRAM; 20/03/2018 – AAR Corp Backs FY19 Sales $2.1B-$2.2B; 20/03/2018 – AAR 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 49C, EST. 50C; 16/05/2018 – HEROUX DEVTEK SAYS SIGNED A 4-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH AAR CORPORATION; 20/03/2018 AAR Corp 3Q EPS 44c; 01/05/2018 – AAR Named to Forbes’ America’s Best Employers List; 21/05/2018 – AAR SEES 4Q CONT OPS RESULTS SIMILAR, SLIGHTLY IMPROVED VS 3Q; 08/05/2018 – GW&K Investment Buys New 1.5% Position in AAR; 21/04/2018 – DJ AAR CORP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIR)

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in Coca Cola Co. (KO) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 9,192 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 444,131 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.81M, up from 434,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Coca Cola Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $51.88. About 5.11 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished Foodservice Executive Award; 02/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK 1Q LOSS 46M LIRAS, EST. LOSS 67.4M LIRAS; 07/03/2018 – news.com.au: Coca-Cola factory worker fired after `weeing into a tin’ on the job; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 20/03/2018 – AtlBizChron: Coca-Cola is not buying the results of a study that found “microplastic” in Dasani bottled water sourced in; 12/03/2018 – Karra-Lee Gerrits: Rumor is that Coca-Cola is bringing a Japan convenience store (and karaoke booth) staple to the US market -; 26/04/2018 – S&P REVISES THE COCA-COLA CO. TO RATING ‘A+’ FROM ‘AA-‘; 16/05/2018 – A stone’s throw from London’s busiest shopping district lies the headquarters of one of the world’s most recognized brands: Coca-Cola. via @CNBCMakeIt; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history with a canned liquor product in Japan; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola ends 125 teetotal years with a Japanese alcopop

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $81.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 377,697 shares to 917,145 shares, valued at $275.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 479,593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.65 million shares, and cut its stake in Washington Federal Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD).

