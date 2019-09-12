Coho Partners LTD Holding in Coca Cola Co. (KO) Has Lifted by $620,950; Haverty Furniture (HVT) Holder Millennium Management Has Decreased Stake

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in Coca Cola Co. (KO) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 12,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 456,550 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.25M, up from 444,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Coca Cola Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $55.12. About 8.65 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO says ‘willingness to be bolder’ paid off in first quarter; 24/04/2018 – KO CFO: EXPECT NEW SUGAR TAXES IN UK, S. AFRICA TO IMPACT 2Q; 02/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK 1Q LOSS 46M LIRAS, EST. LOSS 67.4M LIRAS; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Delivered 4.5% FX-neutral Rev Growth in 1Q; 06/03/2018 Coca-Cola HBC Volume Rises More Than Quadruple 20 Day Average; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Announce New Fan Favorite Award; 26/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. to Terminate Reporting Obligations with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 24/05/2018 – Swire Coca-Cola Creates Chief Operating Officer Role and Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Sales Organization; 20/03/2018 – Fox 35 News: BREAKING: Police are investigating a bomb threat which led to the evacuation of the World of Coca-Cola in downtown; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW: COCA-COLA CO. TO BUY NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES BUSINESS

Millennium Management Llc decreased its stake in Haverty Furniture Inc (HVT) by 69.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc sold 101,416 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.50% . The hedge fund held 45,032 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $767,000, down from 146,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Haverty Furniture Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $406.42M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $20.64. About 95,865 shares traded. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) has declined 4.84% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical HVT News: 31/05/2018 – Kevin Haverty Joins Drift’s Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – DJ Haverty Furniture Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HVT); 22/04/2018 – DJ Haverty Furniture Companies Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HVT.A); 01/05/2018 – Haverty Furniture 1Q EPS 29c; 01/05/2018 – Havertys Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2018; 30/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Haverty Furniture Companies, Armstrong Flooring, VASCO Data Security International, Tallgrass; 06/04/2018 Havertys Reports Sales for First Quarter; 31/05/2018 – Kevin Haverty Joins Drift’s Board of Directors

Analysts await Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 2.63% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.38 per share. HVT’s profit will be $7.29 million for 13.95 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.59% EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $53,744 activity.

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 858,764 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $38.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 596,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 616,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.97, from 1.87 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 19 investors sold HVT shares while 42 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 17.33 million shares or 0.84% less from 17.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0% in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 16,942 shares or 0% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 29,185 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Wedge Cap L Lp Nc has 0.01% invested in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) for 50,879 shares. James Inv Rech invested in 21,795 shares. Pnc Fincl Service Grp Incorporated owns 427 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 278,324 shares in its portfolio. 51,041 are held by Victory Capital Mgmt. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has 43,779 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 1.61M shares. 155,533 are held by Principal Group Inc. 371,028 are owned by Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corporation. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT). Fmr Lc holds 133 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd accumulated 102,892 shares.

Coho Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.39B and $4.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 53,211 shares to 2.66 million shares, valued at $145.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A by 43,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.72 million shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH).