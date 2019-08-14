Coho Partners LTD Has Upped Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $5.78 Million; Ii Vi (IIVI) Shareholder Weiss Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $658,193

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 41,563 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.68M, up from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $131.27. About 3.70 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Another Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Audio); 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS; 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB; 16/03/2018 – J&J – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR OFFER WILL END ON JUNE 15, 2018

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 16.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 17,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The hedge fund held 90,339 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, down from 108,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.53% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $37.21. About 657,023 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 07/05/2018 – II-VI Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Benchmark for May. 8; 26/03/2018 – II-VI TO BUY COADNA, A LEADER IN WAVELENGTH SELECTIVE SWITCHES; 01/05/2018 – II-VI Sees 4Q EPS 37c-EPS 43c; 26/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated To Acquire CoAdna, A Leader In Wavelength Selective Switches; 15/05/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Opens New Facility for Epitaxial Wafer Manufacturing; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – TRANSACTION PRICE INCLUDES ACQUISITION OF COADNA’S APPROXIMATELY $40 MLN IN CASH; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Adj EPS 36c; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q EPS 37C TO 43C, EST. 49C; 09/03/2018 – II-VI Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q EPS 37C TO 43C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold IIVI shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 55.88 million shares or 0.85% less from 56.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) or 103,108 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Limited Com holds 0.07% or 16,435 shares. Argent Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.1% or 70,850 shares. 2,181 are held by National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. Parkside Natl Bank & Tru holds 58 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prtn invested 0.01% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Assetmark reported 0% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Victory Cap Mngmt invested in 4,149 shares or 0% of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Com invested in 2,680 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 33,623 shares. Prudential Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 1,817 shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc, Missouri-based fund reported 11,430 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Co stated it has 96 shares. Quantbot Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI).

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 29,000 shares to 181,000 shares, valued at $5.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (NYSE:KYN) by 107,669 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Vantage Energy Acquisition.

