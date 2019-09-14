Coho Partners LTD Has Upped Coca Cola Co. (KO) Position; Arista Networks (ANET) Shareholder Incline Global Management Has Lifted Holding

Incline Global Management Llc increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 67.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc bought 41,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 102,597 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.64 million, up from 61,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $6.18 during the last trading session, reaching $243.76. About 592,722 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 19/03/2018 Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.49; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Net $144.5M; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With Intercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t; 07/05/2018 – Arista Introduces Cognitive Cloud Networking for the Campus; 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in Coca Cola Co. (KO) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 12,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 456,550 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.25 million, up from 444,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Coca Cola Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $54.26. About 10.91 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/04/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 30/04/2018 – Yacktman Sees Value in Consumer Staples Like Coca-Cola (Video); 17/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS COMPANY IS ‘ADAPTING’ TO NEW SUGAR TAXES IN U.K., SOUTH AFRICA; 02/04/2018 – CyprusStockwatch: Coca-Cola Rethinks PR Agency Roster; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, NEW LASER MERGER, COCA-COLA COMPANY, EUROPEAN REFRESHMENTS – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – CHEP Recognized with Supplier of the Year Award from Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: ON TRACK TO DO TOTAL $3.8B OF COST CUTS BY 2019; 26/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. to Terminate Reporting Obligations with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

Coho Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.39B and $4.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 46,132 shares to 1.57 million shares, valued at $135.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 12,354 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 447,809 shares, and cut its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Incline Global Management Llc, which manages about $222.93 million and $485.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 11,819 shares to 24,881 shares, valued at $6.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 31,039 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,669 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.