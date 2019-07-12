Coho Partners LTD Has Raised By $735,674 Its Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Holding; Last Week Aon plc (AON) Coverage

Coho Partners Ltd increased Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) stake by 11.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Coho Partners Ltd acquired 8,266 shares as Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX)’s stock rose 8.34%. The Coho Partners Ltd holds 77,414 shares with $6.96M value, up from 69,148 last quarter. Quest Diagnostics Inc. now has $14.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $103.5. About 690,714 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 5.39% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.60, REV VIEW $7.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $6.50-Adj EPS $6.70; 10/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 16/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – GENOMIC VISION EXTENDS ITS COLLABORATION WITH QUEST DIAGNOSTICS IN SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY (SMA); 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.50; 09/04/2018 – New Survey: False Beliefs about Sexual Risk, Poor Physician-Patient Communication May lmpede STD Screening in Young Women; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Rev $7.7B-$7.77B

Among 5 analysts covering Aon (NYSE:AON), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Aon had 10 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Aon plc (NYSE:AON) rating on Thursday, July 11. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $19500 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, May 15 with “Equal-Weight”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of AON in report on Wednesday, May 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by M Partners. The company was upgraded on Monday, February 4 by M Partners. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, April 1. See Aon plc (NYSE:AON) latest ratings:

11/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $182.0000 New Target: $195.0000 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Buy New Target: $225 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Atlantic Securities Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

22/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $155.0000 New Target: $182.0000 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $169.0000 New Target: $182.0000 Maintain

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $153 New Target: $155 Maintain

04/02/2019 Broker: M Partners Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

15/01/2019 Broker: Compass Point Rating: Buy New Target: $195 Initiates Coverage On

Among 5 analysts covering Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Quest Diagnostics had 14 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Credit Suisse. Argus Research downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, January 31 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Monday, February 18. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pggm Invests invested in 0.24% or 532,611 shares. Citigroup holds 0.02% or 280,981 shares. Schroder Mgmt Grp Inc invested in 0.21% or 1.46M shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma reported 0% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Kcm Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Willingdon Wealth has invested 0.45% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Kansas-based Mariner has invested 0.01% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Willis Counsel reported 0.46% stake. 808 are owned by M&R Cap Mngmt Inc. 3,948 are held by Thomasville National Bank. Wms Prtnrs Lc stated it has 2,367 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Horizon Investments Limited Liability Co invested in 24,340 shares. Moreover, Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.01% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 300 shares. First Republic Invest Management accumulated 7,466 shares. 11,518 are owned by Newfocus Finance Group Limited Company.

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company has market cap of $47.60 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. It has a 40.29 P/E ratio. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.