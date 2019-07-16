Coho Partners LTD Has Raised By $10.43 Million Its Amerisourcebergen Corp. (ABC) Position; Lonestar Capital Management Lowered Dycom Inds (DY) Stake

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased Dycom Inds Inc (DY) stake by 54.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 120,000 shares as Dycom Inds Inc (DY)’s stock declined 24.00%. The Lonestar Capital Management Llc holds 100,000 shares with $4.59 million value, down from 220,000 last quarter. Dycom Inds Inc now has $1.73B valuation. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $55.02. About 264,378 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 57.69% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Rev $3.23B-$3.43B; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To EPS $3.81-EPS $4.70; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 GAAP SHR $3.81 – $4.70; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES CONTRACT REVENUES $830 MLN TO $860 MLN FOR QTR ENDING JULY 28; 06/03/2018 Dycom Industries at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q EPS 53c; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC DY.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.70, REV VIEW $3.40 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES GAAP SHR FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28, 2018 $1.02 – $1.17; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q Rev $731.4M; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES CONTRACT REVENUES FOR FISCAL 2019 $3.23 BLN TO $3.43 BLN

Coho Partners Ltd increased Amerisourcebergen Corp. (ABC) stake by 8.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Coho Partners Ltd acquired 132,006 shares as Amerisourcebergen Corp. (ABC)’s stock declined 9.89%. The Coho Partners Ltd holds 1.69M shares with $134.39M value, up from 1.56M last quarter. Amerisourcebergen Corp. now has $18.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $89.93. About 801,577 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 10/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/03/2018 – Cigna: Henney’s Decision Based on Her Role as Director of AmerisourceBergen, Cigna’s Deal for Express Scripts; 02/04/2018 – ABC: PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS SITE STILL SUSPENDED; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Net $287.5M; 09/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 15/05/2018 – Lash Group Launches Artificial Intelligence-Powered Electronic Benefit Verification Solution; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SAYS PLANS TO PROVIDE A FURTHER UPDATE TO FDA UPON COMPLETION OF REMEDIATION MEASURES AT THE FACILITY- SEC FILING

Among 3 analysts covering AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. AmerisourceBergen had 7 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 3 by Argus Research. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold DY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Holding holds 0.01% or 42,057 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Bb&T Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Walleye Trading Ltd Llc owns 7,355 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aperio Limited Liability holds 0% or 20,288 shares. 1492 Limited Liability Com reported 18,027 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd accumulated 6,460 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt owns 3,718 shares. 4,829 are owned by Howe And Rusling Inc. Trellus Management Ltd reported 20,000 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Com reported 101,760 shares. Voya Mgmt Lc invested in 12,125 shares or 0% of the stock. 5,075 were reported by Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Llc. Fort Ltd Partnership holds 371 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv holds 0% or 4,818 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.05 per share. DY’s profit will be $26.44 million for 16.38 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Dycom Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.49% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Dycom (NYSE:DY), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Dycom had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. Craig Hallum maintained the shares of DY in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. DA Davidson maintained Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) rating on Thursday, February 28. DA Davidson has “Neutral” rating and $50 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Thursday, February 28.