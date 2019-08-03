Coho Partners LTD Has Lowered Holding in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by $104.26 Million; Wexford Capital LP Holding in Parsley Energy (PE) Increased as Market Valuation Declined

Wexford Capital Lp increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 22.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp bought 226,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 1.24M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.93 million, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. About 6.79M shares traded or 50.62% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING

Coho Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 99.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd sold 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 8,516 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $886,000, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 11.56 million shares traded or 58.06% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Capital Fincl Advisers invested 0.45% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 3,804 were reported by Winslow Asset. Private Harbour Invest Mngmt Counsel Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 20,832 shares. Destination Wealth stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Capital City Tru Fl reported 39,334 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus reported 369,617 shares. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 9,505 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Alpine Woods Capital Ltd Company stated it has 22,741 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. 32,918 were reported by One Cap Llc. Beaumont Prtnrs Limited Company has 0.18% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). British Columbia Invest Mgmt accumulated 818,552 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 0.21% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Baldwin Invest Management Limited Company holds 0.25% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 8,015 shares. Tctc Ltd Liability Company invested in 76,827 shares. Wilkins Inv Counsel owns 128,544 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $252.77 million activity. Shares for $2.93M were sold by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5. PELTZ NELSON sold 1.21 million shares worth $119.77M. On Friday, February 15 the insider Matthew Price sold $1.98 million. 30,000 shares valued at $2.97 million were sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. 9,000 shares valued at $891,000 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $428,789 were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K.

Coho Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.39 billion and $4.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 61,355 shares to 2.68 million shares, valued at $214.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 42,537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in State Street Corp. (NYSE:STT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Ltd holds 211,519 shares. Kbc Group Nv owns 14,525 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Motco reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Ftb Advisors reported 319 shares. Amg Natl Tru Bank & Trust has 0.04% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 33,778 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw And Communications Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). 81,185 are owned by National Insur Com Tx. Discovery Lc Ct, Connecticut-based fund reported 1.65M shares. Jbf Cap stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Blackrock Incorporated owns 13.19M shares. Adage Partners Gp Limited Co reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). British Columbia Investment Management holds 0.01% or 46,567 shares. Janney Cap Ltd Llc owns 16,631 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 671,870 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 105,778 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 5,000 shares to 5,250 shares, valued at $491,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aytu Bioscience Inc by 2.58M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,500 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).