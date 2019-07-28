Coho Partners LTD Has Lowered Aflac (AFL) Stake by $40.15 Million; Valuation Rose; Mawer Investment Management LTD Raised Its Holding in Allegion Plc (ALLE) by $6.27 Million

Coho Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Aflac Inc. (AFL) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd sold 802,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.16 million shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $158.04 million, down from 3.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Aflac Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.89. About 4.36 million shares traded or 47.47% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 02/04/2018 – AFLAC AFFIRMED BY FITCH, OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Rev $5.46B; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated (AFL); 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show; 17/05/2018 – Aflac Delivers Contemporary Solutions to Improve Care for Today’s Cancer Patients; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Aflac Life Insurance Japan ‘A+’; Otlk Stable

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Allegion Plc (ALLE) by 27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 69,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 327,720 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.73M, up from 258,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Allegion Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $105.26. About 857,534 shares traded or 13.96% up from the average. Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) has risen 30.68% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLE News: 26/04/2018 – Allegion Backs FY Adj EPS $4.35-Adj EPS $4.50; 26/04/2018 – ALLEGION PLC ALLE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.48, REV VIEW $2.67 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Allegion Launches $50 M Corporate Venture Fund; 13/05/2018 – ALLEGION TO BUY AUSTRALIAN RESIDENTIAL DOOR HARDWARE LEADER; 12/03/2018 – Allegion to Attend 2018 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference; 13/05/2018 – GWA Sells Door, Access Systems Unit to Allegion for A$107 Million; 05/04/2018 – Allegion Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Allegion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ALLEGION PLC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.75; 26/04/2018 – ALLEGION PLC – AFFIRMING PRIOR OUTLOOK FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND FULL-YEAR EPS

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93B and $14.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Hotels by 15,136 shares to 30,162 shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) by 26,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,751 shares, and cut its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 39 investors sold ALLE shares while 124 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 80.29 million shares or 2.64% less from 82.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Of Vermont holds 24 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fort Limited Partnership stated it has 26,911 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Fil has 0% invested in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Park Natl Oh has invested 0.02% in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Fjarde Ap holds 0.11% in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) or 93,362 shares. Schwerin Boyle Management Incorporated invested 1.2% in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Wilen Mngmt owns 5,575 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.04% in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). 170 were reported by Tortoise Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Intrust Natl Bank Na accumulated 3,705 shares. Fruth Mgmt, Texas-based fund reported 7,418 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.03% or 159,979 shares. D E Shaw Com has 0% invested in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). 4.18M were reported by State Street Corporation. Washington Trust Savings Bank invested 0% in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $3.01 million activity. Shares for $1.82M were sold by LAKE CHARLES D II. Lloyd Karole had bought 2,000 shares worth $99,659.