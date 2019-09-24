Coho Partners LTD Has Lifted Its The Kroger Co. (KR) Holding; Forward Industries (FORD) Has 0.67 Sentiment

Forward Industries Inc (FORD) investors sentiment increased to 0.67 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.17, from 0.5 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 2 funds increased and started new positions, while 3 sold and decreased holdings in Forward Industries Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 2.18 million shares, up from 1.38 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Forward Industries Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 1 Increased: 1 New Position: 1.

Coho Partners Ltd increased The Kroger Co. (KR) stake by 31.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Coho Partners Ltd acquired 1.53M shares as The Kroger Co. (KR)’s stock declined 17.28%. The Coho Partners Ltd holds 6.45 million shares with $140.07M value, up from 4.92 million last quarter. The Kroger Co. now has $20.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $25.8. About 2.36M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 23/03/2018 – Baz Hiralal: Exclusive: As Grocery Wars Rage, Target $TGT And Kroger $KG Mull A Merger; 14/03/2018 – Supervalu: 8 Stores to Be Sold to Kroger Mid-Atlantic; 23/03/2018 – THERE IS ‘NO TRUTH’ TO TARGET-KROGER MERGER REPORT – CNBC, CITING; 17/05/2018 – U.S grocer Kroger signs deal to use Ocado’s home delivery tech; 17/05/2018 – KROGER: INSTACART ORDERS MORE PROFITABLE THAN CLICKLIST; 25/05/2018 – Top VC deals: Kroger buys Home Chef, PayPal buys iZettle and Rover raises $155 million; 14/03/2018 – Amazon-owned Whole Foods, Kroger and Target, meanwhile, are investing in some of the same initiatives; 15/03/2018 – AIM: US HIGHLAND, RAISED $32M INVESTMENT FROM KROGER; 08/03/2018 – KROGER SEES FY EPS $1.95 TO $2.15; 09/04/2018 – Kroger Announces Several Steps to Combat Opioid Abuse

Among 6 analysts covering Kroger (NYSE:KR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Kroger has $3000 highest and $25 lowest target. $27.17’s average target is 5.31% above currents $25.8 stock price. Kroger had 12 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was upgraded by Pivotal Research. As per Friday, September 13, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Guggenheim. The stock of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by UBS. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, September 4 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Pivotal Research given on Friday, June 21. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, May 29. On Friday, September 13 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $107,437 activity. On Sunday, June 30 SARGENT RONALD bought $107,437 worth of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 5,000 shares.

Coho Partners Ltd decreased Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) stake by 29,306 shares to 918,527 valued at $114.30M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) stake by 46,016 shares and now owns 1.76M shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 67 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 622.19 million shares or 0.93% less from 628.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Australia-based Amp Capital Invsts Limited has invested 0.04% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). The Florida-based Raymond James Advsr has invested 0.02% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Ruggie Cap Group Inc stated it has 197 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 151,010 shares. Naples Glob Advsrs Lc invested 0.2% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Cambridge Fincl Grp Incorporated Inc holds 220,530 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Merian Global (Uk) Limited reported 0.02% stake. Fin Architects Inc reported 0.01% stake. High Pointe Cap Mgmt holds 1.05% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 34,590 shares. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 546,731 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Fincl, a New Jersey-based fund reported 10,157 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company holds 1.15M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership has 272,600 shares. Huntington Bancorporation invested in 0.03% or 86,117 shares.

Grassi Investment Management holds 1.33% of its portfolio in Forward Industries, Inc. for 881,265 shares. Blackrock Inc. owns 455,052 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Geode Capital Management Llc has 0% invested in the company for 18,823 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in the stock. Renaissance Technologies Llc, a New York-based fund reported 707,807 shares.

The stock increased 0.89% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.13. About 791 shares traded. Forward Industries, Inc. (FORD) has declined 40.22% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.22% the S&P500.

Forward Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. The company has market cap of $10.31 million. The firm offers hand held electronic devices that include soft-sided carrying cases, bags, clips, hand straps, protective plates, and other accessories made of leather, nylon, vinyl, plastic, PVC, and other synthetic materials. It currently has negative earnings. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.