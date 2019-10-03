Coho Partners LTD Has Lifted Its Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Holding; As Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) Stock Declined, Blackrock Decreased by $13.97 Million Its Stake

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) by 88.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 68,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 145,911 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.86 million, up from 77,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $102.53. About 652,235 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Adds Helen Torley to Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $350M-$400M; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q EPS $1.27; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EPS OF $1.27; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 16/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Quest Diagnostics – 03/16/2018 01:25 PM; 08/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Adj EPS $1.52

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 367,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 14.83M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $575.69 million, down from 15.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $34.9. About 287,619 shares traded. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 16/05/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST BOARD MEMBER ACKER; 17/04/2018 PacWest Bancorp 1Q EPS 93c; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Raises Quarter Dividend to 60c Vs. 50c; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chmn; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $256.5 Million; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Qtrly Div; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net $118.3M; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chairman and Laird Boulden is promoted to President, CapitalSource Division; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP PACW.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60/SHR; 16/05/2018 – Square 1 Bank Announces Credit Facility to Global Cooling, Inc

Analysts await PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 1.06% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PACW’s profit will be $112.80M for 9.18 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by PacWest Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.21% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RBC Capital picks up PacWest with outperform rating – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PacWest Bancorp 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Thursday 11/1 Insider Buying Report: HAS, PACW – Nasdaq” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 19, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 15, 2019.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2337.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc by 447,257 shares to 2.56 million shares, valued at $38.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc by 51,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,323 shares, and has risen its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold PACW shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 98.88 million shares or 2.79% less from 101.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). 391,800 are owned by Apg Asset Nv. Pnc Fincl Ser Group, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 18,518 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 9,030 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Manchester Limited Liability holds 244 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Management And Equity holds 0.01% or 24,997 shares. Gradient Ltd Liability has invested 0% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.05% or 80,649 shares. First Personal Financial invested in 0.01% or 469 shares. Amer International Inc invested 0.05% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Kenmare Capital Ptnrs Ltd Com holds 1.53% or 32,500 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0.01% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) or 312 shares. Jfs Wealth Limited Liability Company invested in 500 shares or 0% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 9,651 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Midwest Bank & Trust Division has 13,040 shares.

More notable recent Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Quest Diagnostics Launches New Consumer-Initiated STD Tests Through QuestDirectâ„¢ – PRNewswire” on April 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s (NYSE:DGX) Earnings Dropped -7.9%, How Did It Fare Against The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Workforce Drug Positivity Increases in More Than One-Third of US Industry Sectors Examined, According to Quest Diagnostics Multi-Year Analysis – PRNewswire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Quest Diagnostics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: October 23, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold DGX shares while 169 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 115.81 million shares or 0.76% less from 116.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp reported 14,105 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited has invested 0.02% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). 15,468 are owned by Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated. 4.39M are held by Fiduciary Wi. Texas-based Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited has invested 0% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Parsons Management Ri reported 12,136 shares stake. Envestnet Asset holds 0.01% or 113,445 shares. Cibc Bank Usa holds 0.12% or 8,126 shares in its portfolio. Sit Invest Assoc Inc holds 90,725 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.07% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 3,158 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 20,098 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 166 shares. Cibc Mkts reported 18,531 shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Company invested 0.08% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Coho Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.39 billion and $4.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A by 43,948 shares to 1.72 million shares, valued at $111.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in W. W. Grainger Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 12,204 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 472,623 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).