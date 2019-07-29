Coho Partners LTD Has Increased Its State Street Corp. (STT) Stake by $56.32 Million; Lvz Advisors Lowered Its Stake in Gentex (GNTX) by $2.08 Million as Market Value Rose

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in State Street Corp. (STT) by 44.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 866,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.82 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.66 million, up from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in State Street Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $59.24. About 2.04 million shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 39.59% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 24/05/2018 – State Street Chief Financial Officer to Speak at the Deutsche Bank 8th Annual Global Financial Services Conference; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Net Interest Income $658 Million; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET 1Q OPER EPS $1.62, EST. $1.59; 24/05/2018 – State Street Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP – 1Q18 REVENUE OF $3.0 BLN, UP 13% COMPARED TO 1Q17; 07/05/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Appoints Sue Thompson as Head of Americas Distribution for SPDR ETFs; 23/04/2018 – FITCH: STATE STREET’S 1Q18 EARNINGS BOOSTED BY BUSINESS MOMENTUM AND HIGHER INTEREST RATES; 20/03/2018 – US Financial 15 Split Corp.: Preferred Dividend Declared; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP QTRLY TOTAL EXPENSES $2,256 MLN, UP 8.1 PCT; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 12.8%

Lvz Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 89.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvz Advisors Inc sold 10,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234,000, down from 11,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvz Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.47. About 2.19M shares traded or 39.86% up from the average. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has declined 4.66% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – BOARD AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO SECURE LINE OF CREDIT OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $150 MLN; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, CAPEX, AMONG OTHERS FOR 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gentex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNTX); 09/03/2018 Gentex Announces Capital Allocation Strategy, Additional Share Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Quarterly Cash Div; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2019; 21/03/2018 – Gentex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 04/05/2018 – Gentex Recognized as 2017 Supplier of the Year by General Motors; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Profit Rises 14% But Revenue Below Expectations

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.35M for 16.35 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

