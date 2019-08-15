Coho Partners LTD Has Decreased Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Holding by $104.26 Million; Valuation Rose; Cypress Funds Trimmed Xpo Logistics (Put) (XPO) Position by $4.51 Million as Share Value Rose

Cypress Funds Llc decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (Put) (XPO) by 20.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.00M, down from 420,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $65.44. About 968,479 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 03/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS STILL ON TRACK TO ANNOUNCE ACQUISITION THIS YEAR; 08/03/2018 – Press Release: XPO Logistics Contract Logistics Site Reaches Safety Milestone; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Adj EPS 61c; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $90 MLN IN 770 NEW TRACTORS FOR ITS LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD NETWORK IN 2018; 03/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Uses Emerging Technology in Robot Security Program; 06/03/2018 XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – SIGNED NEW CONTRACT WITH SOPREMA; 15/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics Providers Worldwide; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – TROY COOPER PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 14/05/2018 – Drivers at XPO in Erie, PA Seek Teamster Representation

Coho Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 99.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd sold 1.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 8,516 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $886,000, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $115.79. About 9.18M shares traded or 20.69% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot House Limited holds 1,390 shares. Utah Retirement Sys reported 23,621 shares stake. Moreover, Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com has 0.08% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 67,126 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.02% stake. Citigroup holds 0% or 34,964 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 401,199 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Company accumulated 11,190 shares or 0% of the stock. Epoch Invest Partners reported 0.61% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Carroll Financial Associates owns 0% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 74 shares. Gulf Int National Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.03% or 27,479 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.06% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) or 58,067 shares. Whittier Com Of Nevada Inc has 750 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 240,000 shares. Global Endowment Mngmt LP stated it has 34,000 shares.

More notable recent XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Small-Cap, Up-And-Coming Stocks to Keep on Your Radar – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Shares of XPO Logistics Climbed 16% in July – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “XPO Returns To Analysts’ Good Graces With Solid Second-Quarter Results – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “XPO Logistics Named a Top 100 3PL Provider by Inbound Logistics – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Coho Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.39 billion and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar General (NYSE:DG) by 39,075 shares to 1.66M shares, valued at $197.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) by 151,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.92M shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Going Into Earnings, Will Procter & Gamble Stock Move Higher? – Investorplace.com” on April 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Cincinnati stocks hammered as Dow suffers fourth-biggest drop – Cincinnati Business Courier” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “P&G stockâ€™s target price boosted by Goldman Sachs – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: A Strong End to the Week – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 26, 2019.