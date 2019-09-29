Coho Partners LTD Has Decreased Its Position in Amgen (AMGN) by $5.61 Million; Lsv Asset Management Raised Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) Holding by $1.09 Million as Market Value Rose

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) by 44.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 15,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.58% . The institutional investor held 48,700 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.55 million, up from 33,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Banco Macro S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.62% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $26.06. About 443,585 shares traded. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 0.46% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500.

Coho Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd sold 30,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $204.42 million, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $194.94. About 1.77 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 19/05/2018 – Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s biosimilar of Amgen’s Epogen; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable P; 29/03/2018 – FDA: FDA granted accelerated approval to blinatumomab (Blincyto, Amgen Inc.) for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients; 08/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS FINAL RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q EPS $3.25; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 10/03/2018 – Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection Significantly Reduced Risk of Cardiovascular Events in High-Risk Patients, and was Associated; 30/04/2018 – Amgen: KYPROLIS Multiple Myeloma Treatment Shows Overall Survival in Two Phase 3 Studies

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68 billion and $62.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 89,939 shares to 3.65M shares, valued at $624.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 312,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.13M shares, and cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 EPS, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07B for 14.09 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

