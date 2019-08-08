Coho Partners LTD Has Decreased Aflac (AFL) Stake as Shares Rose; Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Has Lowered Position in Boeing Co Com (BA) as Stock Price Declined

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 1,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,113 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, down from 14,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $333.89. About 1.84 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/05/2018 – Jamie Freed: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 13/05/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: New Chinese Passenger Plane To Challenge Boeing; 25/05/2018 – Folding wings have been employed for some military planes on aircraft carriers, but Boeing’s new 777 will be the first commercial plane to have them; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2.5 percent; 12/04/2018 – BOEING SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH MAHINDRA, HAL FOR FIGHTER JETS; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in tariffs on China; 25/03/2018 – Singapore Airlines Has 68 Additional Boeing Widebody Jets on Order, Including 48 Additional 787-10s and 20 of the New 777-9s; 20/04/2018 – Engine maker CFM recommends urgent checks on some Boeing 737 engines; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Says It Didn’t File Appeal in Bombardier Case at U.S. ITC; 19/05/2018 – Cuba in mourning after worst plane crash in nearly 30 years

Coho Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Aflac Inc. (AFL) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd sold 802,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 3.16M shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $158.04 million, down from 3.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Aflac Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $52.88. About 1.20 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Net $717M; 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘A+’ IFS to Aflac Japan Insurance Subsidiary; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – Aflac Delivers Contemporary Solutions to Improve Care for Today’s Cancer Patients; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.72-Adj EPS $3.88; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.47B; 03/04/2018 – AFLAC NAMES J. TODD DANIELS AS EVP; PRINCIPAL FINL OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – IN YEN TERMS, AFLAC JAPAN’S PREMIUM INCOME, NET OF REINSURANCE, WAS ¥353.3 BLN IN QTR , OR 2.6% LOWER THAN A YEAR AGO; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 16, 2018 (AFL); 25/04/2018 – Aflac Delivers EPS Beat — Earnings Review

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.19% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 49,345 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.06% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited owns 523,519 shares. Foster And Motley has 66,882 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Advsr Asset Mgmt reported 61,846 shares stake. Bartlett And Co Lc holds 600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Glenmede Com Na holds 0.28% or 1.24 million shares in its portfolio. Kwmg Ltd Liability Corporation reported 53,918 shares stake. Fund Management Sa stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Origin Asset Llp accumulated 365,000 shares. First Merchants has invested 0.28% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). 1.53M were accumulated by Thrivent For Lutherans. Carret Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,816 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bluemountain Ltd Company accumulated 572 shares. Bp Public Limited Company has 0.26% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 134,000 shares.

Coho Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.39B and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in W. W. Grainger Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 12,326 shares to 484,827 shares, valued at $145.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 27,892 shares in the quarter, for a total of 947,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $811.29 million for 12.24 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,659 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2,238 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 6.58 million shares or 0.65% of the stock. Kanawha Capital Limited Liability Co owns 0.04% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 727 shares. Fiduciary Tru holds 17,517 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Edgar Lomax Va invested in 1.63% or 62,150 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,674 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Com holds 0.92% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 11,147 shares. Franklin Resources Inc holds 0.44% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2.15 million shares. Family Firm owns 0.4% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,888 shares. Savant Capital Lc reported 8,149 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited owns 73,280 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. 2,060 were accumulated by Inv Counsel. Sterneck Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.36% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Argent Mgmt Llc accumulated 48,665 shares. Monetary Grp Inc Inc owns 11,203 shares for 1.69% of their portfolio.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $218.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 Growth Etf (SPYG) by 10,696 shares to 26,976 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.64 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $9.92 million activity. $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. On Wednesday, February 13 CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,916 shares. 2,137 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83M on Friday, February 8.