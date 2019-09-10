Coho Partners LTD Has Cut Its Position in Aflac (AFL) as Shares Rose; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Matrix Capital Management Company LP Raised by $33.82 Million Its Stake

Coho Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Aflac Inc. (AFL) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd sold 802,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 3.16 million shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $158.04 million, down from 3.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Aflac Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $50.7. About 1.15 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – Aflac Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.72-Adj EPS $3.88; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Aflac Outlook To Pos From Stable, Affirms Rtgs; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.47B; 02/04/2018 – Aflac Incorporated Announces Completion of Aflac Japan Branch Conversion to Subsidiary; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – IN YEN TERMS, AFLAC JAPAN’S PREMIUM INCOME, NET OF REINSURANCE, WAS ¥353.3 BLN IN QTR , OR 2.6% LOWER THAN A YEAR AGO; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC REPORTS 1Q RESULTS, AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK, DECLARES 2Q; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Aa3 Ifsr To Aflac Japan; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Net $717M

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.27 million, up from 71,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $868.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $18.94 during the last trading session, reaching $1812.41. About 1.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/04/2018 – At Post Office, Amazon Isn’t the Only Big Shipper Getting Discounts; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS UPS HAS “MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL” RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON; 19/04/2018 – Amazon courts Pentagon with marketing blitz ahead of $10 billion cloud contract decision; 22/05/2018 – Zūm Hires Former Amazon Executive, Roie Chizik, as CFO; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 27/03/2018 – Satellites Reveal Ancient Civilization Beneath the Amazon Rainforest; 06/04/2018 – Rebecca Baird-Remba: Sources tell us Silverstein is buying a part of the ABC campus on the Upper West Side for $1.2 billion; 18/05/2018 – Deutsche Post raises prices for shipment of books; 23/04/2018 – Amazon Expands D.C. Lobbying Influence as Business Grows (Video); 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin says Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers doesn’t make sense

Coho Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.39 billion and $4.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 520,982 shares to 4.36 million shares, valued at $120.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A by 92,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.76 million shares, and has risen its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Co. (NYSE:MMC).

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $763.66M for 11.96 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.19% negative EPS growth.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,659 activity.

