Coho Partners LTD Has Cut Its Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $5.05 Million; Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) Holder Mendon Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 20,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.31% . The hedge fund held 266,987 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.46M, down from 287,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Southern First Bancshares In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $300.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $39.71. About 14,521 shares traded. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) has declined 8.67% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500.

Coho Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd sold 36,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 1.35 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $187.91 million, down from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 5.64M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 06/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL; 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign; 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video); 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE REMICADE SALES $1,389 MLN VS $1,672 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Johnson & Johnson’s ‘AAA’ Rating; Outlook Stable

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54M and $638.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLF) by 150,700 shares to 232,300 shares, valued at $6.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Luther Burbank Corp by 107,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 279,077 shares, and has risen its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:OLBK).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 1 investors sold SFST shares while 17 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 5.23 million shares or 0.56% less from 5.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communications holds 0% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) or 566 shares. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership owns 0.09% invested in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) for 11,565 shares. Mcmillion Cap Mgmt, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,060 shares. Godsey Gibb Associates owns 18,378 shares. Ejf Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) for 123,232 shares. Wellington Grp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Martingale Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 41,911 shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 13,632 shares. Legal General Group Inc Public Limited Company accumulated 1,104 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 8,592 shares. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Northern Tru Corp holds 81,196 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust invested 0.11% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Greenwood Assocs Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Group Inc has invested 0% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST).

Analysts await Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 10.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.75 per share. SFST’s profit will be $6.27M for 11.96 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by Southern First Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.75% negative EPS growth.

More news for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) were recently published by: Businesswire.com, which released: “KBRA Assigns Ratings to Southern First Bancshares, Inc. – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “The Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Share Price Is Up 173% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” and published on September 02, 2019 is yet another important article.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.08 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1.