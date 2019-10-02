Coho Partners LTD Has Cut Its 3M Company (MMM) Stake by $2.14 Million as Valuation Declined; Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding Has Increased by Summit Securities Group Llc

Coho Partners Ltd decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd sold 12,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 447,809 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $77.62 million, down from 460,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $155.34. About 1.03M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9; 05/03/2018 – 3M Names New CEO, Thulin To Become Executive Chair — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 17/04/2018 – 3M Design and Architectural Markets Business Inspire Visitors at Milan Design Week 2018

Summit Securities Group Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 16980.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc bought 144,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 145,524 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.07 million, up from 852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $74.04. About 2.10 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 22/05/2018 – Redmond Mag: Qualcomm’s Datacenter Chief Leaves the Company; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S; 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs tells Qualcomm’s board he wants to take company private; 11/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Intel Reportedly Eyes Broadcom Purchase If Hostile Qualcomm Bid Is Successful; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Makes Its Case to Lawmakers in Qualcomm Bid–Update; 13/03/2018 – Trump makes investment banking fees uncertain again; 11/03/2018 – blacq: Qualcomm fine from EU antitrust regulators expected Wednesday: source (Reuters) – EU antitrust regulators; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom’s $142bn bid for Qualcomm; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM – AFTER REDOMICILING, EACH YEAR WILL INVEST $3 BLN IN RESEARCH AND ENGINEERING IN U.S; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QTRLY QTL REVENUES OF $1,260 MLN VS $2,249 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 15.17 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

