Coho Partners LTD Has Boosted Its Coca Cola Co. (KO) Position by $422,832; Valuation Declined; As Fiserv (FISV) Stock Value Rose, Callahan Advisors Trimmed by $657,008 Its Holding

Callahan Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 25.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc sold 7,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,840 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, down from 29,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.15B market cap company. The stock increased 6.16% or $5.94 during the last trading session, reaching $102.3. About 22.06 million shares traded or 461.26% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500.

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in Coca Cola Co. (KO) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 9,192 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 444,131 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.81 million, up from 434,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Coca Cola Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 11.45 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway bought its stake in Coca-Cola in 1988 for $1.3 billion. At the end of 2017, the investment was worth $18.4 billion, a staggering gain of over 1300%. #AllThingsBuffett; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS STARTING IN 2018 IT WILL ACCOUNT FOR FREIGHT COSTS IN COST OF GOODS SOLD, RATHER THAN AS PART OF PRICE/MIX; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10, REV VIEW $31.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola attributes its strong first-quarter earnings to bold bets it has taken; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY SPARKLING SOFT DRINKS UNIT CASE VOLUMES GREW 4% FOR THE QUARTER; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Move to Juice Up Sales in Japan: Add a Splash of Booze; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND PRICE/MIX WILL CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED BY THE OUTBOUND FREIGHT COSTS THIS YEAR; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET REVENUE GROWTH 10% – 12% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 20/03/2018 – WORLD OF COCA-COLA WILL REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Changing consumer habits are hitting Coca-Cola and Kraft

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56M and $537.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc by 2,650 shares to 17,090 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 55,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 381,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $317.88 million for 31.57 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

