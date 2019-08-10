Coho Partners LTD Cut Its Position in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) as Share Value Rose; As Exelon Corp. (EXC) Stock Value Declined, Cbre Clarion Securities Has Boosted by $992,800 Its Position

Coho Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 99.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd sold 1.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 8,516 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $886,000, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.53M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in Exelon Corp. (EXC) by 27.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 19,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 90,950 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56M, up from 71,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $45.2. About 4.27M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 15/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Selected to Provide GridStar™ Energy Storage for New ComEd Microgrid Project in Chicago; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION SAYS FILED WITH ISO NEW ENGLAND INC TO RETIRE MYSTIC GENERATING STATION’S UNITS 7, 8, 9, AND JET UNIT ON JUNE 1, 2022; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Benefit, Electric Power Best in 22.5 Yrs; 29/03/2018 – Exelon to Close Massachusetts Power Plant Absent Market Changes; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Investing in Advancing Future of Nuclear Energy; 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees 2Q EPS 55c-EPS 65c; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Net $585M; 01/05/2018 – EXELON BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR WAS SHUT MONDAY ON EQUIPMENT FAILURE

Coho Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.39B and $4.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 52,109 shares to 1.80 million shares, valued at $197.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 132,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.92M shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $248.48 million activity. The insider Coombe Gary A sold $2.20 million. 9,000 shares valued at $891,000 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Tuesday, February 12. Taylor David S sold $2.97M worth of stock or 30,000 shares. PELTZ NELSON also sold $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Matthew Price sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98M.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $837,900 activity.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77 billion and $6.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) by 1.41 million shares to 7.64 million shares, valued at $140.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Four Corners Property Trust by 104,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 383,063 shares, and cut its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.