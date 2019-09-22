Coho Partners LTD Cut Its Position in 3M Company (MMM) as Stock Declined; Western Gas Partners (WES) Holder Adams Asset Advisors Lifted Its Holding by $302,040 as Share Price Declined

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Western Gas Partners (WES) by 52.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 10,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The institutional investor held 29,245 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $899,000, up from 19,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Western Gas Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $26.4. About 8.64 million shares traded or 548.94% up from the average. Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) has declined 28.13% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.13% the S&P500. Some Historical WES News: 15/03/2018 Financial Review: #BREAKING: @Wesfarmers to spin off @Coles into separate ASX company.$WES #ausbiz; 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Western Gas Partners, and DCP Midstream Seek to Expand the Front Range Pipeline; 01/05/2018 – Western Gas Partners 1Q EPS 38c; 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Enbridge, Western Gas Partners and DCP Midstream Conduct Open Season for Texas Express Expansion; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Gas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WES); 13/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS NAMES GENNIFER F. KELLY AS NEW COO; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $272.1M, EST. $274.4M; 15/03/2018 – James Thornhill: BREAKING: Wesfarmers $WES to de-merge Coles business, will retain a 20% stake. Shareholders will get new Coles; 13/05/2018 – Western Gas Names New Chief Operating Officer; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE

Coho Partners Ltd decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd sold 12,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 447,809 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $77.62M, down from 460,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 3.47M shares traded or 25.59% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IN QTR INCREASED SALES BY 4.2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED THE 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 24/04/2018 – 3M Trims High-End of Guidance Range — Earnings Review; 12/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Survey); 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Succeeds Thulin as CEO Effective July 1; 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – 3M Narrows 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.55; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,327 were reported by Argent Cap Management Lc. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Company reported 0.48% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Maryland-based Wagner Bowman Management Corporation has invested 0.58% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Regions Financial Corporation holds 0.47% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 240,766 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited holds 0.36% or 218,971 shares in its portfolio. Cim Invest Mangement reported 6,558 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Pictet North America Advsr Sa holds 4,096 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. The Rhode Island-based Coastline Trust Com has invested 0.27% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Peoples Svcs Corp accumulated 16,252 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.1% or 2.26M shares in its portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada owns 0.18% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2.65M shares. Wendell David Assoc Inc accumulated 10,514 shares. The Michigan-based Lvm Cap Limited Mi has invested 0.57% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Bb&T stated it has 0.27% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.3% or 23,232 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.29 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72 million and $647.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbl & Associates (NYSE:CBL) by 875,603 shares to 910,399 shares, valued at $946,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (NYSE:WY) by 20,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,131 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.99, from 0.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 2 investors sold WES shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 29,855 shares or 97.39% less from 1.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adams Asset Advsr Limited Liability Com invested 0.14% in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES). Tci Wealth Advisors reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES).

