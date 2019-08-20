Coho Partners LTD Cut Aflac (AFL) Holding; Paloma Partners Management Company Increased Keycorp (Call) (KEY) Position

Coho Partners Ltd decreased Aflac Inc. (AFL) stake by 20.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Coho Partners Ltd sold 802,923 shares as Aflac Inc. (AFL)’s stock rose 4.82%. The Coho Partners Ltd holds 3.16 million shares with $158.04M value, down from 3.96 million last quarter. Aflac Inc. now has $39.00B valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $52.68. About 2.60 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 17/04/2018 – Country Music Star Chris Young Joins Aflac to Present First-Ever Aflac ACM Lifting Lives Honor for Excellence in Music Therapy; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Aflac Outlook To Pos From Stable, Affirms Rtgs; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 03/04/2018 – AFLAC NAMES J. TODD DANIELS AS EVP; PRINCIPAL FINL OFFICER; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Fincl Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert a. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Inc; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Rev $5.46B; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.72-Adj EPS $3.88; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – IN YEN TERMS, AFLAC JAPAN’S PREMIUM INCOME, NET OF REINSURANCE, WAS ¥353.3 BLN IN QTR , OR 2.6% LOWER THAN A YEAR AGO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aflac Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFL)

Paloma Partners Management Company increased Keycorp (Call) (KEY) stake by 231.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Paloma Partners Management Company acquired 45,200 shares as Keycorp (Call) (KEY)’s stock rose 5.88%. The Paloma Partners Management Company holds 64,700 shares with $1.02 million value, up from 19,500 last quarter. Keycorp (Call) now has $16.59 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.54. About 8.97M shares traded or 0.42% up from the average. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 30/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – KeyCorp: Acquired Key Insurance & Benefits Services Inc. as Part of 2016 Merger With First Niagara Fincl Group; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP DECLARES INCREASED QTRLY COMMON DIV OF TWELVEC-SHR; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES $881 MLN VS $870 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 30/04/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: SLOWDOWN IN NONINTEREST-BEARING DEPOSIT GROWTH IS CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR US BANKS; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net Interest Income $952M; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net $418M; 21/03/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate To 4.75 Percent; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $952 MLN VS $929 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Among 3 analysts covering KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. KeyCorp has $2000 highest and $17 lowest target. $18.67’s average target is 12.88% above currents $16.54 stock price. KeyCorp had 9 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, July 24. Robert W. Baird upgraded the shares of KEY in report on Friday, June 21 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by JP Morgan.

Paloma Partners Management Company decreased S P Global Inc (Put) stake by 1,800 shares to 3,000 valued at $632,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) stake by 7,008 shares and now owns 5,663 shares. Wynn Resorts Ltd (Put) (NASDAQ:WYNN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carret Asset Mngmt owns 19,514 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 1.09 million shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 5,307 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Macquarie Grp reported 1.13 million shares. 12,464 are owned by Raymond James Trust Na. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 112 shares. Amg Tru Comml Bank stated it has 0.04% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Icon Advisers Com stated it has 0.84% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Amp Cap Invsts owns 714,867 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Company accumulated 18,172 shares. 28.58M are owned by Boston Ptnrs. Da Davidson And Com holds 0.06% or 220,634 shares in its portfolio. Enterprise Serv reported 448 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tompkins Financial Corporation holds 8,153 shares. Fiduciary Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 472,591 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,659 activity. 2,000 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) shares with value of $99,659 were bought by Lloyd Karole.

Coho Partners Ltd increased Amerisourcebergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) stake by 132,006 shares to 1.69 million valued at $134.39 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) stake by 47,382 shares and now owns 1.23 million shares. Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) was raised too.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $799.61 million for 12.19 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Aflac (NYSE:AFL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Aflac has $6200 highest and $4900 lowest target. $54.50’s average target is 3.45% above currents $52.68 stock price. Aflac had 12 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, May 22, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 30 by UBS. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, July 29 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 10 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 30 by Raymond James. Raymond James maintained the shares of AFL in report on Tuesday, June 18 with “Strong Buy” rating.

