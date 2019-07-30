Coho Partners LTD Boosted Position in Chevron (CVX); Cadence Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Centene Del (CNC) by $677,764 as Stock Price Declined

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 12,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,668 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, up from 12,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $53.84. About 4.30M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35; 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.91; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 27,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 947,833 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.75 million, up from 919,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $124.23. About 4.09 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $133; 21/03/2018 – Total, Chevron Vie for U.S. Gulf Drilling in $124.8 Million Sale; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Buys Chevron’s Stake in West Coast Field; 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281942 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECTS BASE PLUS SHALE & TIGHT CAPITAL SPEND OF $9 BLN TO $10 BILLION EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 07/03/2018 – Anonymous: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/21/2018 02:35 PM; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/20/2018 03:21 PM; 07/05/2018 – TCO and KPO plan maintenance at Tengiz and Karachaganak oilfields for Aug-Oct 2018

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Financial Bank Of Omaha has invested 1.64% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bbva Compass Bank invested in 45,461 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Lockheed Martin Investment Mngmt has invested 0.49% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 22,010 are owned by Cypress Cap Grp Inc. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs reported 47,564 shares. Moreover, Hollencrest Capital has 0.1% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 5,920 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Smith Moore Co reported 0.46% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Sigma Planning accumulated 0.38% or 54,383 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt stated it has 305,546 shares. Roberts Glore And Il reported 0.38% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Lsv Asset owns 5.25 million shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. Pension accumulated 1.81 million shares. 1.98 million were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Fincl Inc has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Liability Co owns 70,717 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Magnetar Fincl has 0.18% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 134,513 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 1.35 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Viking Invsts Ltd Partnership has invested 1.28% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Voloridge Inv Mngmt Lc owns 0.29% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 183,892 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs owns 1,488 shares. 60,300 were reported by Hennessy Advsrs. 15,422 were reported by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. British Columbia Invest Management holds 112,172 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cordasco Finance Network reported 1,400 shares stake. Sandy Spring Bancorporation holds 0.01% or 1,400 shares in its portfolio. 239,321 were accumulated by Bb&T Corp. Clark Mgmt Gp has 0.61% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 477,975 shares.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,451 shares to 44,789 shares, valued at $7.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 7,762 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,793 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).