Coho Partners LTD Boosted By $735,674 Its Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Position; Alliancebernstein Holding L.P. Units (AB) Sellers Increased By 18.03% Their Shorts

Coho Partners Ltd increased Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) stake by 11.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Coho Partners Ltd acquired 8,266 shares as Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX)’s stock rose 6.07%. The Coho Partners Ltd holds 77,414 shares with $6.96M value, up from 69,148 last quarter. Quest Diagnostics Inc. now has $13.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $105.01. About 1.15M shares traded or 25.57% up from the average. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS 1Q NET REV. $1.88B, EST. $1.89B; 17/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS – HELEN TORLEY ELECTED TO SERVE AS DIRECTOR AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, EXPANDING BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 10 MEMBERS; 01/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Profit Rises, Backs 2018 Outlook; 10/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Outlook for Full-Year 2018 Remains Unchanged; 16/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Quest Diagnostics – 03/16/2018 01:25 PM; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Cash Provided by Operations About $1.3B; 07/05/2018 – Forbes Names Quest Diagnostics One of America’s Best Large Employers

Alliancebernstein Holding L.P. Units (NYSE:AB) had an increase of 18.03% in short interest. AB’s SI was 589,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 18.03% from 499,300 shares previously. With 217,600 avg volume, 3 days are for Alliancebernstein Holding L.P. Units (NYSE:AB)’s short sellers to cover AB’s short positions. The SI to Alliancebernstein Holding L.P. Units’s float is 0.66%. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $29.4. About 116,661 shares traded. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) has declined 0.92% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AB News: 30/05/2018 – Nielsen Holdings at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Alliancebernstein LP Exits Position in Jacksonville Bancorp; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 16/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 05/04/2018 – Thirteen mutual fund firms to reveal more about active funds -NY AG; 14/05/2018 – Alliancebernstein LP Exits Position in Spark Energy; 30/05/2018 – UnitedHealth at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – AllianceBernstein Move to Nashville to Begin Later This Year; 10/05/2018 – ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN END-APRIL AUM $538B VS $549B IN MARCH; 16/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

Among 6 analysts covering Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Quest Diagnostics has $12100 highest and $8500 lowest target. $105.50’s average target is 0.47% above currents $105.01 stock price. Quest Diagnostics had 15 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, July 15 by Goldman Sachs. UBS maintained the shares of DGX in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. The stock of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 23. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 24. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $10400 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, July 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intll Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 89,104 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Com reported 1.10 million shares. Fincl Architects reported 1,276 shares stake. Shell Asset Mgmt, Netherlands-based fund reported 54,853 shares. Poplar Forest Capital Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 3,149 shares in its portfolio. Connecticut-based Conning Inc has invested 0.03% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Bank & Trust invested 0.01% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Roberts Glore Communications Inc Il has invested 0.74% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) has 257 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 124,412 shares. Amica Retiree Med Tru stated it has 1,058 shares. 33,145 are owned by Vident Invest Advisory Limited. Copeland Cap Management Ltd Com invested in 0.56% or 89,453 shares. Nordea Management Ab reported 0.03% stake. Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora accumulated 500 shares.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $2.79 billion. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It has a 12.59 P/E ratio. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, firms, and other business entities.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 14.34 million shares or 5.51% less from 15.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Financial Bank invested in 0% or 670 shares. Ancora Advisors Lc owns 8,100 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Zevin Asset Limited Liability holds 0.21% of its portfolio in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) for 22,175 shares. Groesbeck Investment Mgmt Corp Nj reported 122,231 shares. Huntington Comml Bank has invested 0% in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Williams Jones & Lc reported 0.04% in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Moody Bankshares Tru Division owns 0.01% invested in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) for 10,900 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Co reported 10,468 shares. Barnett And Com Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 750 shares. 34 were accumulated by Signaturefd Ltd Co. 43,378 are owned by M&T Bankshares Corporation. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc invested in 70,389 shares. Philadelphia Fin Management Of San Francisco Ltd holds 156,946 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability accumulated 15,475 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 0.08% or 18,300 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AllianceBernstein Holding has $3700 highest and $3500 lowest target. $36’s average target is 22.45% above currents $29.4 stock price. AllianceBernstein Holding had 4 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, June 12 by Goldman Sachs.