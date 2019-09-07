Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)

We are comparing Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus BioSciences Inc. 18 12.48 N/A -2.66 0.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00

Demonstrates Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1%

Volatility and Risk

Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 205.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 3.05 beta. Xenetic Biosciences Inc. on the other hand, has 2.46 beta which makes it 146.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.8 and 3.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Coherus BioSciences Inc. Its rival Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Coherus BioSciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s average price target is $31.5, while its potential upside is 53.96%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.45% and 10.2% respectively. 0.3% are Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coherus BioSciences Inc. -5.51% -25.31% 5.45% 28.69% -6.56% 85.86% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75%

For the past year Coherus BioSciences Inc. had bullish trend while Xenetic Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Coherus BioSciences Inc. beats Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.