Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

As Biotechnology companies, Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus BioSciences Inc. 18 11.91 N/A -2.66 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 13.07 N/A -2.43 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 3.05 shows that Coherus BioSciences Inc. is 205.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is 133.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.33 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Coherus BioSciences Inc. are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. Its competitor Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Coherus BioSciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$33.67 is Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 63.68%. On the other hand, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 1,001.69% and its consensus target price is $26. The information presented earlier suggests that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Coherus BioSciences Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.45% and 18% respectively. 0.3% are Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coherus BioSciences Inc. -5.51% -25.31% 5.45% 28.69% -6.56% 85.86% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08%

For the past year Coherus BioSciences Inc. has stronger performance than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.