Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)

As Biotechnology companies, Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus BioSciences Inc. 18 12.32 N/A -2.66 0.00 NuCana plc 12 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00

In table 1 we can see Coherus BioSciences Inc. and NuCana plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Coherus BioSciences Inc. and NuCana plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3% NuCana plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Coherus BioSciences Inc. are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. Its competitor NuCana plc’s Current Ratio is 15 and its Quick Ratio is 15. NuCana plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Coherus BioSciences Inc. and NuCana plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 NuCana plc 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Coherus BioSciences Inc. is $33.67, with potential upside of 58.15%. On the other hand, NuCana plc’s potential upside is 163.50% and its consensus target price is $20. The results provided earlier shows that NuCana plc appears more favorable than Coherus BioSciences Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Coherus BioSciences Inc. and NuCana plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.45% and 38.7%. Insiders held 0.3% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares. Competitively, NuCana plc has 15.36% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coherus BioSciences Inc. -5.51% -25.31% 5.45% 28.69% -6.56% 85.86% NuCana plc 5.77% -18.47% -42.6% -28.84% -57.21% -40.62%

For the past year Coherus BioSciences Inc. had bullish trend while NuCana plc had bearish trend.

Summary

NuCana plc beats Coherus BioSciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.