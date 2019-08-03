Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus BioSciences Inc. 16 11.52 N/A -2.66 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 3.05 shows that Coherus BioSciences Inc. is 205.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s 163.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.63 beta.

Liquidity

Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. On the competitive side is, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. which has a 7.8 Current Ratio and a 7.8 Quick Ratio. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$27 is Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 34.87%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.45% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares and 59.8% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coherus BioSciences Inc. -5.51% -25.31% 5.45% 28.69% -6.56% 85.86% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4%

For the past year Coherus BioSciences Inc. has stronger performance than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Coherus BioSciences Inc. beats Millendo Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.