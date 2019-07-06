Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

We are contrasting Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus BioSciences Inc. 15 42.52 N/A -3.11 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 5 31.29 N/A -0.90 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -16% -12.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 3.59 beta indicates that Coherus BioSciences Inc. is 259.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Mesoblast Limited on the other hand, has 1.81 beta which makes it 81.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Mesoblast Limited are 2.9 and 2.9 respectively. Coherus BioSciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Mesoblast Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Coherus BioSciences Inc. has a 18.73% upside potential and an average target price of $27.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.1% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.7% of Mesoblast Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coherus BioSciences Inc. 6.64% 15.6% 20.46% 70.96% 2.63% 89.94% Mesoblast Limited -2.05% -8.36% 23.19% -30.61% -4.54% 27.67%

For the past year Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Mesoblast Limited.

Summary

Coherus BioSciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Mesoblast Limited.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.