Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)

We are contrasting Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus BioSciences Inc. 18 11.69 N/A -2.66 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 9 1.35 N/A -161.25 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9%

Risk and Volatility

Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s 3.05 beta indicates that its volatility is 205.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Jaguar Health Inc. has a 0.61 beta and it is 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. On the competitive side is, Jaguar Health Inc. which has a 0.3 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. Coherus BioSciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s upside potential is 66.68% at a $33.67 average price target. Competitively Jaguar Health Inc. has an average price target of $5, with potential upside of 275.94%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Jaguar Health Inc. seems more appealing than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.45% and 1.1% respectively. Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coherus BioSciences Inc. -5.51% -25.31% 5.45% 28.69% -6.56% 85.86% Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26%

For the past year Coherus BioSciences Inc. had bullish trend while Jaguar Health Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Coherus BioSciences Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.