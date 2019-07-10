Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Since Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus BioSciences Inc. 15 37.94 N/A -3.11 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 12 85.54 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Coherus BioSciences Inc. are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. Its competitor Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.8 and its Quick Ratio is 11.8. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 33.07% for Coherus BioSciences Inc. with consensus price target of $27. On the other hand, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 57.51% and its consensus price target is $23.5. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.1% and 41.6%. Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coherus BioSciences Inc. 6.64% 15.6% 20.46% 70.96% 2.63% 89.94% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. -1.92% -19.8% -27.43% 0% 0% -24.37%

For the past year Coherus BioSciences Inc. had bullish trend while Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.