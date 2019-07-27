Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR)

As Biotechnology companies, Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus BioSciences Inc. 16 31.21 N/A -3.11 0.00 CytRx Corporation 1 46.82 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Coherus BioSciences Inc. and CytRx Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Coherus BioSciences Inc. and CytRx Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3% CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 3.59 shows that Coherus BioSciences Inc. is 259.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. CytRx Corporation’s 99.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.99 beta.

Liquidity

Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. On the competitive side is, CytRx Corporation which has a 8.8 Current Ratio and a 8.8 Quick Ratio. CytRx Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Coherus BioSciences Inc. and CytRx Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 CytRx Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$27 is Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 61.77%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Coherus BioSciences Inc. and CytRx Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 99.1% and 9.9% respectively. About 0.3% of Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 8.5% of CytRx Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coherus BioSciences Inc. 6.64% 15.6% 20.46% 70.96% 2.63% 89.94% CytRx Corporation 2.8% -7.89% -10.13% -34.28% -60.23% 16.98%

For the past year Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than CytRx Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors CytRx Corporation beats Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.