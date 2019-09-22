Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus BioSciences Inc. 18 12.58 N/A -2.66 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Demonstrates Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 3.05 beta indicates that Coherus BioSciences Inc. is 205.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a 1.45 beta which is 45.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Coherus BioSciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 and a Quick Ratio of 3.8. Competitively, Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and has 7.8 Quick Ratio. Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $33.67, while its potential upside is 54.88%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.45% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares and 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares. About 0.3% of Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coherus BioSciences Inc. -5.51% -25.31% 5.45% 28.69% -6.56% 85.86% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year Coherus BioSciences Inc. had bullish trend while Caladrius Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Coherus BioSciences Inc. beats Caladrius Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.