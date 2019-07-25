Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS) Reaches $16.89 After 7.00% Down Move; Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Genesis Energy had 6 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $24 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. Barclays Capital maintained Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) rating on Thursday, February 21. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $23 target. See Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold Genesis Energy, L.P. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.13% more from 87.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Hightower Lta holds 29,490 shares. Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Moneta Gru Advsrs Limited Com owns 28,841 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 0% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 16,047 shares. Kings Point Cap Mngmt has 0% invested in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Raymond James Fin Svcs Advisors has invested 0.03% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Hilton Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.02% invested in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) for 5,000 shares. Citadel Advisors Llc accumulated 0% or 30,707 shares. Cv Starr And Company has 308,097 shares. The Switzerland-based Starr has invested 0.88% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Glenmede Trust Na holds 126,398 shares. Moreover, Tortoise Cap Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) for 46,539 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.01% or 788,830 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $84,000 activity. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $84,000 was made by SIMS RYAN S on Thursday, May 9.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the natural gas and crude oil industry. The company has market cap of $2.87 billion. It operates through four divisions: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Refinery Services, Marine Transportation, and Supply and Logistics. It currently has negative earnings. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in the pipeline transportation and processing of natural gas and crude oil.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold Coherus BioSciences, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 62.32 million shares or 5.41% more from 59.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Partner Invest Management L P, California-based fund reported 8,114 shares. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 0% in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc reported 4,459 shares. Bankshares Of Mellon holds 224,698 shares. Brown Advisory owns 653,394 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts And L P holds 3.06 million shares. The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). Moreover, Partner Fund Mgmt L P has 0.29% invested in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) for 947,061 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0% of its portfolio in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). Jpmorgan Chase Com invested in 4.74M shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De has 215,149 shares. Macquarie Grp, a Australia-based fund reported 430,000 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 494,219 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 10,797 shares. Ares Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 11,428 shares.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.17 billion. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

Among 4 analysts covering Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Coherus Biosciences had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Credit Suisse. Maxim Group maintained Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating.