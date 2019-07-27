Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus BioSciences Inc. 16 31.21 N/A -3.11 0.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 83.39 N/A -2.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Coherus BioSciences Inc. are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. Its competitor Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Coherus BioSciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Coherus BioSciences Inc. has a 61.77% upside potential and an average target price of $27.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.1% and 42.3%. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 10.3% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coherus BioSciences Inc. 6.64% 15.6% 20.46% 70.96% 2.63% 89.94% Selecta Biosciences Inc. -11.24% -13.67% 16.93% -59.89% -81.09% -16.92%

For the past year Coherus BioSciences Inc. has 89.94% stronger performance while Selecta Biosciences Inc. has -16.92% weaker performance.

Summary

Coherus BioSciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.