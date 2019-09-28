Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) Comparison side by side

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus BioSciences Inc. 21 0.71 59.66M -2.66 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 12 0.00 16.70M -3.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus BioSciences Inc. 288,212,560.39% 0% -120.3% Recro Pharma Inc. 143,470,790.38% 0% -40%

Volatility and Risk

Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 205.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 3.05 beta. Recro Pharma Inc.’s 127.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s -0.27 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Coherus BioSciences Inc. is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.8. The Current Ratio of rival Recro Pharma Inc. is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. Coherus BioSciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s upside potential is 64.40% at a $33.67 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.45% and 71.4% respectively. 0.3% are Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1.8% are Recro Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coherus BioSciences Inc. -5.51% -25.31% 5.45% 28.69% -6.56% 85.86% Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21%

For the past year Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Recro Pharma Inc.

Summary

Coherus BioSciences Inc. beats Recro Pharma Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.