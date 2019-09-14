Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus BioSciences Inc. 18 11.69 N/A -2.66 0.00 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 1 8.19 N/A -1.58 0.00

In table 1 we can see Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 3.05 beta indicates that Coherus BioSciences Inc. is 205.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s 171.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.71 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Coherus BioSciences Inc. is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.8. The Current Ratio of rival Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. is 11.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.3. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 66.68% and an $33.67 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.45% and 60.5%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coherus BioSciences Inc. -5.51% -25.31% 5.45% 28.69% -6.56% 85.86% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59%

For the past year Coherus BioSciences Inc. had bullish trend while Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Coherus BioSciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.