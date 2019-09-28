Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus BioSciences Inc. 21 0.71 59.66M -2.66 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 8.88M -1.14 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus BioSciences Inc. 287,934,362.93% 0% -120.3% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 2,718,922,229.03% 0% -87.5%

Volatility & Risk

Coherus BioSciences Inc. is 205.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 3.05. Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.42 beta.

Liquidity

Coherus BioSciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 and a Quick Ratio of 3.8. Competitively, Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and has 5.3 Quick Ratio. Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Coherus BioSciences Inc. has a 64.40% upside potential and an average price target of $33.67. On the other hand, Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 300.00% and its average price target is $1. The results provided earlier shows that Proteon Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Coherus BioSciences Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.45% and 45.6% respectively. 0.3% are Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coherus BioSciences Inc. -5.51% -25.31% 5.45% 28.69% -6.56% 85.86% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7%

For the past year Coherus BioSciences Inc. had bullish trend while Proteon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Proteon Therapeutics Inc. beats Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.