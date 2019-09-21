Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Comparing side by side

Since Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus BioSciences Inc. 18 12.58 N/A -2.66 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21

Table 1 highlights Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Volatility and Risk

Coherus BioSciences Inc. has a beta of 3.05 and its 205.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Novo Nordisk A/S has beta of 0.59 which is 41.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Coherus BioSciences Inc. is 3.8 while its Current Ratio is 3.8. Meanwhile, Novo Nordisk A/S has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Coherus BioSciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 0 1 0 2.00

Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s upside potential is 54.88% at a $33.67 average price target. On the other hand, Novo Nordisk A/S’s potential upside is 655.57% and its average price target is $400. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Novo Nordisk A/S seems more appealing than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.45% and 9.8%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 26.4% are Novo Nordisk A/S’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coherus BioSciences Inc. -5.51% -25.31% 5.45% 28.69% -6.56% 85.86% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02%

For the past year Coherus BioSciences Inc. was more bullish than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats Coherus BioSciences Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.