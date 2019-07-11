Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Contrasting side by side

Both Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus BioSciences Inc. 15 37.32 N/A -3.11 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 8.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

In table 1 we can see Coherus BioSciences Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Coherus BioSciences Inc. are 3.8 and 3.8. Competitively, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.2 and 5.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Coherus BioSciences Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s upside potential is 35.95% at a $27 average price target. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25.5 average price target and a 85.19% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Coherus BioSciences Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.1% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.7% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coherus BioSciences Inc. 6.64% 15.6% 20.46% 70.96% 2.63% 89.94% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -7.16% -16.56% 0% 0% 0% -9.18%

For the past year Coherus BioSciences Inc. has 89.94% stronger performance while NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -9.18% weaker performance.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Coherus BioSciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.