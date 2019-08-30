Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus BioSciences Inc. 17 12.66 N/A -2.66 0.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Coherus BioSciences Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Coherus BioSciences Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3% IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46%

Risk & Volatility

Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s current beta is 3.05 and it happens to be 205.00% more volatile than S&P 500. IVERIC bio Inc. on the other hand, has 1.15 beta which makes it 15.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. On the competitive side is, IVERIC bio Inc. which has a 12 Current Ratio and a 12 Quick Ratio. IVERIC bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Coherus BioSciences Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s upside potential is 38.03% at a $30.2 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Coherus BioSciences Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.45% and 61.9% respectively. About 0.3% of Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, IVERIC bio Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coherus BioSciences Inc. -5.51% -25.31% 5.45% 28.69% -6.56% 85.86% IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83%

For the past year Coherus BioSciences Inc. has 85.86% stronger performance while IVERIC bio Inc. has -0.83% weaker performance.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats Coherus BioSciences Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.