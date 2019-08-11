Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus BioSciences Inc. 17 11.08 N/A -2.66 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Demonstrates Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Volatility and Risk

Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s 3.05 beta indicates that its volatility is 205.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.71 which is 71.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Coherus BioSciences Inc. are 3.8 and 3.8. Competitively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.6 and 6.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Coherus BioSciences Inc. has a 40.99% upside potential and an average target price of $27. Competitively the consensus target price of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $20, which is potential 206.28% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Coherus BioSciences Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.45% and 50.1% respectively. Insiders held 0.3% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coherus BioSciences Inc. -5.51% -25.31% 5.45% 28.69% -6.56% 85.86% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06%

For the past year Coherus BioSciences Inc. has 85.86% stronger performance while Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.06% weaker performance.

Summary

Coherus BioSciences Inc. beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.